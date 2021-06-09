KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.62. Approximately 19,616 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

Separately, Mizuho raised KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.07.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

