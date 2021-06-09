Krios (GIG) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Krios has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $243.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Krios has traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000796 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $798.84 or 0.02266429 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016977 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

