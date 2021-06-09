Kryll (KRL) Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Kryll has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $138,941.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kryll has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.16 or 0.00913519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.75 or 0.09041594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049608 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

