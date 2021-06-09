Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KUBTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $110.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Kubota has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

