Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHNGY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.85.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

