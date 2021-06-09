Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Trading Down 1.5%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.32. Approximately 222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 433.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

