Kusama Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $811.48 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $532.27 or 0.01427616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00208090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,374.00 or 1.00241101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.53 or 0.00999174 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

