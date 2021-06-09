LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $112.94 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,037 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 54,607 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $112,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,173 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Point LLP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Point LLP now owns 95,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 35,067 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $184.01 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.