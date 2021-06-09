La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.14

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $5.33. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 187,234 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 59,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $264,141.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 265,020 shares of company stock worth $1,165,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $746,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $69,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.