La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.14

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $5.33. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 187,234 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14.
In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 59,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $264,141.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 265,020 shares of company stock worth $1,165,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $746,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $69,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
