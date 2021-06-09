La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after acquiring an additional 110,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 956,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

