L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. L’Air Liquide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 41,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $35.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

