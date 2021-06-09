Lambda Price Down 11.1% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $61.62 million and $6.41 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00068024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.87 or 0.00902080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.45 or 0.08898954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00048952 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,094,028 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars.

