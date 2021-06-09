Landbox Price Tops $0.0388 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 48% lower against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $263,179.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00222666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00208959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.16 or 0.01366631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,106.26 or 1.00186453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

