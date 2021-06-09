Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.75. Lantronix shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 146,836 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $160.36 million, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,517.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lantronix by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lantronix by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 496,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lantronix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

