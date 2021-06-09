Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,520 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,693,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $695,500,000 after acquiring an additional 637,431 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 61,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in Apple by 24.1% in the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 73,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.