Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Shares Up 2.6%

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 7,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 72,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LVTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,903,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.