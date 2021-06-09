LBRY Credits (LBC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.11 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $58.56 million and $1.11 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00062552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00232927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00211143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.94 or 0.01310481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,550.44 or 1.00008802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

