LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading Up 1%

Shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.68. Approximately 7,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.49.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.