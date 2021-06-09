Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEN opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.19. Lennar has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

