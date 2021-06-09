Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) vs. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Head to Head Comparison

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $24.00 million 29.06 -$58.57 million ($0.52) -9.29 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($0.76) -4.20

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -80.64% -13.04% -5.60% NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -103.64% -81.17%

Volatility & Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 94.62%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 401.57%. Given NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.