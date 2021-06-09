Lido DAO Token (LDO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.05 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $63.33 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00221648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00209483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.01299552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,680.90 or 1.00027084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

