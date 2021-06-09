Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €245.60 ($288.94). Linde shares last traded at €240.00 ($282.35), with a volume of 1,000,708 shares trading hands.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €258.52 ($304.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €242.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

