Linde (NYSE:LIN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.48. 1,671,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.50. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde has a 1-year low of $197.26 and a 1-year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

