Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $722.79 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $722.79 million and approximately $735,171.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

