Litecoin Cash One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,601.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $15.50 million and $5,601.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.41 or 0.01034085 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,774.19 or 0.99702415 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 726,941,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

