Litecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.36 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $11.49 billion and $3.36 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $172.06 or 0.00463636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

