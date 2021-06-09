Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $204,686.07

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0744 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $204,686.07 and approximately $87.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,369.86 or 0.99825188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00072772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001017 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

