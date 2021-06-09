Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 8,155,615 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV)

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

