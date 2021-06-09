loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 292,792 shares.The stock last traded at $14.14 and had previously closed at $13.90.

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

