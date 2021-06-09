LockTrip (LOC) Price Tops $8.66 on Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. LockTrip has a market cap of $129.52 million and approximately $34,860.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for $8.66 or 0.00023604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

