Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,046.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.36 or 0.07251420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $606.94 or 0.01731816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00461558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00170181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.85 or 0.00747140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00472919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00380232 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.