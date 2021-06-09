Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 14,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85.

