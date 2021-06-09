Loopring (LRC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.58 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Loopring has a market cap of $402.50 million and approximately $33.58 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.25 or 0.00891658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.70 or 0.08814647 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,423,784 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

