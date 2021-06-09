Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,678,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 10,281,554 shares.The stock last traded at $11.80 and had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

