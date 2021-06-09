Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 24.75 ($0.32). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 24.65 ($0.32), with a volume of 18,444 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The stock has a market cap of £170.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.54.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

