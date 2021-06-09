Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Front Barnett Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 3.9% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.89. 106,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.