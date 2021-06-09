LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 466 ($6.09). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.01), with a volume of 42,016 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 396.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £483.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.