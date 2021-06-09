Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.97 million.

Lumentum stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LITE shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

