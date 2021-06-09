Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.70

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.70 and traded as low as C$11.23. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$11.25, with a volume of 93,806 shares trading hands.

LUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.47.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.70.

In other news, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$146,910.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$442,328.84.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.