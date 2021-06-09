Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.02% of Luther Burbank worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $640.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.49.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

