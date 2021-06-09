LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,346. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

