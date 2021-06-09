Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 386,360 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 386,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,097,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 55,538 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.06. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.