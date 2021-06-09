Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,302 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 42,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $364.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

