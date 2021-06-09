Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 304.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,148 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $20,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $86,304,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after buying an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after buying an additional 2,335,488 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

