Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,974 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $28,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOG. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,061,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,068,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $199.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $207.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.88.

