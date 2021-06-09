Madison Asset Management LLC Has $13.10 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,629 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 94,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 46,873 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,760,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.