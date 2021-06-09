Madison Asset Management LLC Has $26.15 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

MRK stock opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $183.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

