Madison Asset Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,277 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

