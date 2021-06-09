Madison Asset Management LLC Has $9.84 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $402.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

