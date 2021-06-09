Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 183.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,683 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 1.82% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $18,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000.

EEMA stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $64.24 and a one year high of $100.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04.

